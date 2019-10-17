Menu
File photo of an axe.
Man 'armed with axe' in street remanded in custody

Arthur Gorrie
17th Oct 2019 1:01 AM
A MAN has been refused bail in Gympie Magistrates Court after being allegedly caught on CCTV brandishing an axe as he walked in Channon St on Friday.

The court was told a bail application on Saturday morning was withdrawn by the duty magistrate because of concerns that the man, Adam Jeffrey Brown, might not be able to adequately represent himself.

The court was told Brown, 27, of Gympie, would be pleading not guilty to the charge of going armed in public to cause fear, but would plead guilty to wilfully damaging a car boot, putting a hole in it and obstructing police.

The court was told Brown proposed to live with his father in Maryborough and had been seeing a mental health social worker.

Brown's solicitor Chris Anderson told the court the specific allegation involving an axe would be challenged.

Brown's father told the court Brown would have to behave himself in Maryborough or "the s---- going to hit the fan."

Mr Callaghan said counselling so far did not appear to be working.

"The onus is on him to show why he should be released," the magistrate said.

"We've got the police saying (he) currently appears to be living a lifestyle dominated by heavy drug use, which has greatly affected his mental state (and) he appears to be committing numerous offences whilst under the influence of amphetamines."

Mr Callaghan refused bail and remanded Brown to face court on November 25.

