Woman wearing headphones playing video games late at night. Video games, gaming, screen time, kids and technology, headphones, generic
Man applies for bail to speak with his gamer friends

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 12:21 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
A GLADSTONE man accused of the serious offence of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed has denied the claims and said he was gaming at the time of the alleged incident.

The man applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday for the purpose of getting in touch with the gamers he played with.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the man played video games online with people around the world with microphones on.

She said her client was in a gaming session with a number of people he regularly played with the microphone on during the alleged time frame.

Ms Ditchfield said her client hoped to get bail to get back in touch with them as these gamers were potential witnesses and the only way he could communicate with them was through the game.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said there would be other ways to get in touch with the potential witnesses.

He said there was a significant sworn affidavit against him with alleged reports involving a weapon.

The man's bail was refused.

The case is next listed for mention on December 14.

