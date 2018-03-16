Man appeals sentence after stealing car, wallets, $4000

A MAN convicted of breaking into a North Coast home and stealing a car, wallets and more than $4000 has failed in a bid to appeal his conviction.

Glen Pender, 31, was last year convicted of breaking into the Cabarita home before stealing a car and property has had a conviction appeal rejected.

Pender was convicted of break and enter dwelling, negligent driving, driving while disqualified and the theft of the goods and was facing two and a half years without a chance of parole upon his sentence last November.

Defence lawyer Kim Ivosevac today argued there was some doubt over her client's involvement in the incident in an appeal to have his conviction overturned.

In his testimony, Pender claimed some friends or acquaintances briefly visited his home in the stolen vehicle and asked him for some cigarettes before leaving when he asked them to about five minutes later.

He declined to share their identity, saying one of the men involved was in jail and he "didn't want to be known as a dog and face retribution”.

Judge Laura Wells said there was no contest to the fact the Cabarita home was broken into between 10pm April 11 and 6.15am April 12 last year.

She said the only issue was that of the identity of the person responsible, but noted Pender was living in Suffolk Park at the time of the incident, and was "sufficiently local” to the site of the break-in.

A Kia car, handbag, wallet and more than $4000 in cash were taken from the home as the occupants - who had secured the house before going to bed - slept inside.

The court heard a cigarette butt containing DNA similar to Pender's - found inside the stolen vehicle - and a fingerprint on the exterior of the driver's door formed circumstantial evidence from the prosecution.

Ms Wells said Pender's evidence had lacked credibility and upheld his conviction.

But in considering a subsequent sentencing appeal, Ms Wells adjusted Pender's sentence to allow for an earlier release date, but would not reduce his full sentence, citing the severity of the issue and Pender's "terrible history”.

"There were people in the house, there was a lot of property stolen and he's done this sort of thing before,” she said.

Pender's sentence was originally due to start this August, when a sentence for which he was serving parole at the time of the break-in was due to expire.

Ms Wells backdated the beginning of Pender's sentence to November 15 last year, so he will now be eligible for parole from September 2019.