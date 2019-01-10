‘No helmets’: Couple killed in horror motorbike crash

A man and a woman died after their motorcycle crashed through a fence then into a pole in Helensvale early this morning. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS

A COUPLE have died in a horror motorcle crash on the Gold Coast this morning, with witnesses reporting the couple weren't wearing helmets when they came off.

Emergency services were called to Discovery Drive at 2.20am after a motorcycle had crashed through a fence then into a pole.

A Brisbane man aged in his 30s and a Gold Coast woman in her late 20s died at the scene.

A man and a woman have died after their motorcycle crashed into a fence off Discovery Drive, Helensvale this morning. Picture: Tali Eley

The pair had been travelling south along Discovery Dr when the motorbike lost control and collided with a bus stop sign.

The bike then travelled nearly 30 metres down the road, crashing into a fence.

Both the rider and passenger were killed instantly.

Police said the pair collided with a pole, before crashing into a fence nearly 30m away. Picture: Tali Eley

Local man Gary Appleby said he heard the loud bang and rushed out to help.

He said neither the man or woman were wearing helmets or protective clothing.

"There was no protective gear, no helmets, nothing," he said.

"The girl was wearing a blouse and maybe a skirt I think, and the guy was in shorts and a T-shirt."

Neighbours reported hearing the bike travelling around the area at speed before the fatal crash.

Police are investigating if speed and the wet roads were a factor.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was nothing to suggest the bike had been stolen.

Mr Appleby said he has seen several cars lose control on the same corner in the past.

"Over the years there's been three or four accidents, just bruises and broken bones mostly with speed being a problem," he said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service Gold Coast Operations Supervisor Carmen Jensen said a Critical Care paramedic and a High Acuity Response Units (HARU) were called to the scene.

"When QAS arrived they were confronted with two patients with critical injuries and unfortunately they were pronounced dead at the scene," she said.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and may have dashcam to contact them.

All lanes on Discovery Drive have now reopened to traffic.