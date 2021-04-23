Menu
Man and woman found dead in apartment

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Jacob Miley, Jeremy Pierce
23rd Apr 2021 3:06 PM
Two people have been found dead in a Labrador apartment block.

Police were called to a unit at the Sapphire at the Broadwater building around 10.20am after a man's body was found, before making the gruesome discovery of the body of a woman shortly after.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley

 

Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.
Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.

A crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

More to follow

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in Gold Coast apartment

crime scene suspicious death

