Brad Lewis and his wife Suz, pictured in 2013. Brad was injured in a fall in Church Point which also involved his son Oscar.
News

Man critically injured in balcony fall with son

by DAVID BARWELL
5th Aug 2018 5:35 PM

A FATHER and his eight-year-old son were injured when they fell up to 4m off a balcony in Sydney's north today.

The man, 41, was knocked unconscious when the pair toppled over a balcony at their home on Pittwater Rd, Church Point at about 4pm.

The man has been identified as Brad Lewis and his son's name is Oscar.

The pair were treated by paramedics and a CareFlight team at the scene before the father was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

"CareFlight's specialist doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man at the scene for serious head injuries," a CareFlight spokesman said.

The child was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The Northern Beaches Police Area Command has set up a crime scene and investigations are continuing.

