32°
News

Man almost died after getting stuck in swamp for six hours

Wetlands at Bicentennial Park, Ballina. Photo taken by James Morningbird, bilbobasho Travel Blog.
Wetlands at Bicentennial Park, Ballina. Photo taken by James Morningbird, bilbobasho Travel Blog.

A MAN who got lost in a Ballina park ended up getting stuck in a swamp for more than six hours and almost died from hypothermia.

On Sunday night the 51-year-old man was at Bicentennial Park at Ballina when he got lost and walking into a swamp.

He later told Ballina Police that, in an effort to get out, he made his way to what he thought was an island, but was in fact a floating reed bed.

He got stuck and stayed there from 10.20pm until 4.35am the next day, when a passer-by heard weak cries for help.

Police found the man at 5.15am.

"He was about 10m from firm ground and almost fully immersed in the very cold swamp water," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on its Facebook page.

"The temperature was about 5 degrees Celsius, the man was hypothermic, shivering uncontrollably, delirious, could not move his legs and and could not tell police how long he had been there.

"A Ballina Senior Constable partially stripped off, waded through the water and towed him out.

"This was made difficult as the man was now having muscle spasms from the extreme cold.

"He was treated by ambulance officers who said that if he remained in the water much longer it may have resulted in a fatality.

"The man was taken to Ballina hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and later released.

Lismore Northern Star
Frustrated hospital staff refuse to work in new wards

Frustrated hospital staff refuse to work in new wards

LISMORE Base Hospital's redevelopment has stretched healthcare workers to "breaking point", with concerns for patient safety and care.

Two women bashed by six people in Lismore

Police are investigating an assault in East Lismore.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

No drinking, no smoking, no 'bad men': How to live to 105

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Mavis Berryman, a resident at the Alstonville Adventist Retirement Village, cuts the cake on her 105th birthday on September 12.

Mavis Berryman has a simple explanation for her longevity.

'Love is from God': Church on same-sex marriage vandalism

A marriage equality sign in Bangalow was defaced overnight.

Bangalow's Anglican church posts pro-same sex marriage message

Local Partners