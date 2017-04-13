Man allegedly used Facebook to ask for cannabis seeds

A 49-year-old Mountain Top man has been refused bail after he allegedly breached his bail conditions, told police he would do so, said he would not attend court, and used his Facebook page to ask for cannabis seeds.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that the man was on conditional bail for the offences of cultivate prohibited plant (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity) and two counts of possess prohibited drug on March 22.

Police alleged that the man advised police that he would not abide by his bail reporting conditions nor attend court, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

He allegedly also posted this information on his personal Facebook page along a request for cannabis seeds.

Nimbin police advised the man that breaching his bail conditions would result in him being arrested, snr const Henderson said.

The man consequently failed to report on bail three times.

He was arrested on April 11 in Nimbin and placed before the court for a bail re-dermination.

He has been bail refused until May.