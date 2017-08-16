Man allegedly tried to lure teen girl into his ute

A SOUTH Lismore man who police allege tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his ute early Sunday morning was on bail at the time for a serious assault

Rodney Vincent Mulvena, 47, had his bail revoked by Lismore Local Court on Monday following his arrest on Sunday for stalking and intimidation.

Police allege Mulvena approached a teenage girl at about 7.40am on Sunday on Uralba St, Lismore.

He engaged in conversation with the girl, before allegedly asking her to get in the car. She then made a phone call and he drove off.

Mulvena was arrested on Caniaba Rd Lismore later that day and refused bail by police.

He appeared in Lismore Local Court on Monday where it was heard he was on bail for an aggravated assault with intent to rob which allegedly occured earlier this year.

Magistrate R Denes revoked Mulvena's bail on the grounds that there was an unacceptable risk of Mulvena committing a serious offence, endangering the safety of victims or the community, and interfering with witnesses or evidence.

The court requested a psychiatric report from Corrections Health Service.

Magistrate R Denes adjourned the matter until October 3, with the accused to appear via video link.