Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

A MAN accused of threatening to hurt a Lismore magistrate is expected to apply for bail next month.

Shawn Richard Crossingham, 37, had been remanded in custody over unrelated charges of contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidating police when he initially faced court last year.

When Magistrate David Heilpern refused him bail on December 14, the Lismore man allegedly made threats against him.

He was then charged with threatening to injure a person for being a judicial officer.

Mr Crossingham has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

The matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court this week and it was adjourned to February 5, when he's expected to make a further bail application.

When Mr Crossingham appeared via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Tuesday, his solicitor Rachael Thomas said her client had apparently lodged a bail application with the courts, but had not informed the Legal Aid office.

This meant she was unable to make a formal bail application on his behalf.

"There's an application for bail that's been filed (but) I'm not in a position to proceed with any bail application today, your honour," she said.

Ms Thomas said her client had also requested an application for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Ms Thomas also raised the question of whether Mr Heilpern would need to disqualify himself from overseeing the proceedings.

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to February 5 and he's expected to hear a formal bail application on that date.

Mr Crossingham may also then make an application for Mr Heilpern to disqualify himself from the proceedings.

The maximum penalty for threatening to injure a judicial officer is 10 years' prison.