Man allegedly stabbed multiple times at Blacks Beach home

18th May 2019 5:22 PM
DETECTIVES are investigating after a man, 29, was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing incident at Blacks Beach today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a private residence on Narrabeen Street about 1.30pm. 

"A male in his 20s had wounds to his chest, back and arms," the spokesman said.

"He was taken in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said one crew remained on scene at the property.

She said no one had been arrested or charged.

