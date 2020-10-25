Menu
Police are appealing for assistance after an alleged robbery in Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads. Picture: Luke Mortimer
Crime

Man allegedly punched robbery victim, took valuables

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
POLICE are investigating after an alleged robbery at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.

Police said in a statement the alleged victim was walking in the vicinity of the harbour when he was approached by a man about 11.55pm on Wednesday, October 21.

“This male demanded the victim hand over his belongings,” police said.

“The victim tried to defuse the situation when the male punched the victim twice to his head, one landed around his nose/right eye area and one landed on his nose.

“Whilst the victim was dazed from being punched the victim’s phone and wallet were taken from him.”

The victim ran from the scene and went to the nearby Twin Towns Services Club, where he spoke with a security guard and police were contacted.

The alleged assailant has been described as being of Aboriginal appearance, in his late 20s or early 30s, 180cm tall, large build overweight), with a round face with a large flat nose.

He was wearing a short brimmed bucket hat and sleeveless light blue jersey.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Tweed Heads police.

