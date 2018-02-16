Menu
Man allegedly lasers car drivers in early hours

CAR drivers on Keen Street allegedly copped an eyeful from someone shining a laser pointer into their eyes.

Police attended a licensed premises on Keent Street at 12.20am on Friday and spoke to a 19-year-old Lismore man.

He then gave police a laser pointer.

The laser pointer was identified as with a power output of more than one milliwatt.

The man was issued a with a future court attendance notice for possessing and using a prohibited weapon without permit.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.

For those interested or who may be carrying a laser pointer around have a look at the attached link. http://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms/laser_pointers/laser_pointers_-_questions_and_answers

