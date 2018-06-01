Man allegedly kicks, punches cops in violent assault

A man has been charged after he allegedly punched and kicked police in the head overnight.

HE COULD have been facing just one minor drug charge, but police will allege a Brunswick Heads man made matters much worse for himself in a violent attack on two officers.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Troy Hamilton said police were on Riverside Crescent, Brunswick Heads when they had cause to search a vehicle about 10pm yesterday.

Insp Hamilton said police found cannabis leaf on the floor of the vehicle and detained the man, in the driver's seat, for the purpose of the search.

"He refused to comply with directions (to) get out of the car,” Insp Hamilton said.

The 22-year-old allegedly became "aggressive” and "irate” toward police, as the two officers located a bong, a set of digital scales and scissors in the car.

Insp Hamilton said they found no further items in the man's possession but he appeared to be attempting to concealing something in his pants.

"He's lashed out at police, pushing one of the police officers in the chest and attempting to run away,” he said.

The man then allegedly threw several punches, hitting one of the officers on the left side of his face.

In a further struggle, police allege he kicked the other officer four times on the side of the face and head.

"He's then punched the other officer in the face,” Insp Hamilton said.

Insp Hamilton said the struggle continued "for some time” before being handcuffed and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

There, he was strip-searched and police allegedly found 16 grams of cannabis in his underpants.

He was charged with two counts of assaulting police in the execution of their duty, resisting police and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to face Mullumbimby Local Court on June 25.

Insp Hamilton said one of the officers had a bruised jaw, while the other had lacerations to his face.

He warned anyone who assaulted police would be charged and dealt with in court.

"They're not punching bags,” he said.

"They're human beings and they need to be respected when they're executing their duties.”