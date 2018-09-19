Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The sixteen-year-old girl allegedly punched the man and escaped after he 'grabbed' her wrist while walking to school.
The sixteen-year-old girl allegedly punched the man and escaped after he 'grabbed' her wrist while walking to school. Trevor Veale
News

Man allegedly 'grabbed' teen on way to school

18th Sep 2018 2:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for information after a man allegedly approached and 'grabbed' a teenager while she was walking to school.

According to police the man approached the 16-year-old girl at a reserve between MacKays Rd and Joyce St in Coffs Harbour at around 8.45am on Monday.

Police were told he allegedly grabbed the girl's wrist before she punched him in the face and ran away.

The incident was reported to school staff, who then notified police.

Investigators would like to speak to a man described as being aged in his 20s, about 170cm-175cm tall, with a slim build and brown hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured top.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 immediately.

child approach coffs clarence police district coffs harbour crime nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Don't take it for granted': Explosion victim back in saddle

    premium_icon 'Don't take it for granted': Explosion victim back in saddle

    News TEN months after an explosion threatened his life, Scott Jones is preparing for the biggest race of the year.

    HOT SPOT: The suburb that's perfect for first home buyers

    premium_icon HOT SPOT: The suburb that's perfect for first home buyers

    News Affordable, close to the CBD and ready for buyers

    This man farms the 'best' avocados on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon This man farms the 'best' avocados on the Northern Rivers

    Business There is no better feeling than cutting open that perfect avo

    700km above Earth: Artist's breathtaking project

    premium_icon 700km above Earth: Artist's breathtaking project

    News Incredible work shortlisted for prestigious international award

    Local Partners