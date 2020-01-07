Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

A MAN will face court after allegedly discharging a firearm and intimidating neighbours on a property on the Northern Tablelands.

NSW Police will allege two men were hunting feral pigs on their property about 9.30pm on January 2 when they heard a man yelling and allegedly firing rounds at Mingoola, near Tenterfield.

About 6.30pm on January 4, police received reports that a man had allegedly entered the Mingoola property armed with a firearm.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended and arrested a 60-year-old man was taken to Tenterfield Police Station.

As part of the investigation, officers attended a property recovering a firearm and ammunition.

The man was charged with stalk/intimidate intend physical harm, armed with intent, possess unauthorised firearm and not keep firearm safely.

He was bail refused to appear before Armidale Local Court on February 3.