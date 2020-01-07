Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic
Police generic
News

Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

Aisling Brennan
7th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court after allegedly discharging a firearm and intimidating neighbours on a property on the Northern Tablelands.

NSW Police will allege two men were hunting feral pigs on their property about 9.30pm on January 2 when they heard a man yelling and allegedly firing rounds at Mingoola, near Tenterfield.

About 6.30pm on January 4, police received reports that a man had allegedly entered the Mingoola property armed with a firearm.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended and arrested a 60-year-old man was taken to Tenterfield Police Station.

As part of the investigation, officers attended a property recovering a firearm and ammunition.

The man was charged with stalk/intimidate intend physical harm, armed with intent, possess unauthorised firearm and not keep firearm safely.

He was bail refused to appear before Armidale Local Court on February 3.

northern rivers crime tenterfield tenterfieldnews
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Self-defence to be raised in Kyogle stabbing case

        premium_icon Self-defence to be raised in Kyogle stabbing case

        Crime The man, accused of stabbing a 61-year-old in the back at a campground, has applied for bail.

        Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        premium_icon Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        News POLICE allege he assaulted the two girls at a party near Casino

        Dob on a tosser: Police want you to report ciggie throwers

        premium_icon Dob on a tosser: Police want you to report ciggie throwers

        News Seen a ciggie tosser? Dob 'em in, say the police

        Ballina locals charged with breaching water laws

        premium_icon Ballina locals charged with breaching water laws

        News THEY have been charged for allegedly collecting water without the relevant...