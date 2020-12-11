Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

Aisling Brennan
11th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man has been granted bail after he was arrested for cultivating 780 cannabis plants near Casino.

Justin Leslie McDonald appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday charged with one count of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The man, who the court heard was in his fifties, has connection to the region, with family in Yamba and properties in the Kyogle area.

He was arrested on Thursday after police located 780 plants on one of his properties.

The police prosecutor said Mr McDonald is facing a maximum 25 years imprisonment for these offences.

The former publican, now self-employed builder, has a limited criminal history, the court heard.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden granted Mr McDonald's bail application, on the condition he does not leave NSW and does not enter any international airport.

He is also required to report twice a week to police while residing at his Kyogle home.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on February 18 for further mention.

cannabis cultivation casino local court kyogle crime possess cannabis
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        Premium Content Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        News Woolworths remains closed and management of the shopping centre have detailed what work is happening behind the scenes.

        Murder sentence could lead to ‘offender dying in jail’

        Premium Content Murder sentence could lead to ‘offender dying in jail’

        News Paul Thomas Ryan sentenced for killing Marie Van Beers

        RULE CHANGES: Pandemic restrictions eased at hospitals

        Premium Content RULE CHANGES: Pandemic restrictions eased at hospitals

        Health NORTHERN NSW Local Health has relaxed COVID visiting restrictions to allow more...

        Farewell Mungo, a brilliant mind and 'last true larrikin'

        Farewell Mungo, a brilliant mind and 'last true larrikin'

        News The influential political journalist and commentator has passed away