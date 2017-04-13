Man allegedly breached AVO, made death threats

A CASINO man has been arrested following a neighbourhood disagreement.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged a 52-year-old Casino man attended a neighbours home where an argument has started.

The 52-year-old allegedly pulled a screen doors off the rails and punched an interior wall, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

He has started to throw a punch at the victim but was pushed out of the residence by a witness, snr const Henderson said.

The 52-year-old has caused more damage on the way out and made threats to kill the victim.

Casino Police attended and arrested the man who was then charged with Destroy property, breach bail and breach AVO.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.