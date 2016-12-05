Man allegedly bashed, sexually assaulted woman

A 21-year-old Casino man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident over the weekend.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Saturday night the 21-year-old has struck the victim, rendering her unconscious, senior constable David Henderson said.

The victim was taken to a bedroom where the accused has assaulted her again.

The 21-year-old left then returned several hours later, and then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police spoke to the victim and witnesses, before arresting the 21-year-old, who has then taken to Casino Police Station and charged with:

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm on victim

Intentionally choke person with recklessness

Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Breach of bail.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.