Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated man
Police were allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated man Trevor Veale
Crime

Man allegedly assaults police when asked to leave

6th Mar 2018 7:35 AM

WHEN a young man was asked to leave a licensed premises in Lismore, he didn't go quietly.

The 22 year old Casino man was being escorted out of the building when he started kicking a door several times and police were called.

Police gave the man a direction to leave the area which he refused to do.

He then walked into the middle of Woodlark Street and continued to argue with the boys in blue.

He was advised he was under arrest, then tried to run backwards.

This caused him to fall face-first onto the ground.

Police took hold of the man who punched a Senior Constable to the head and chest.

He was then taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with Excluded Person Remain in Vicinity of Licensed Premises, Continue Intoxicated Behaviour After Move on Direction, Assault Police and Resist Police.

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in April.

assault casino licenced premises lismore northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star
Quarry fined for providing false information

Quarry fined for providing false information

Business THE maximum fine of $3000 has been issued.

'KICK IN THE GUTS': Govt funds stadiums over survivors

'KICK IN THE GUTS': Govt funds stadiums over survivors

Politics State's inaction labelled a 'kick in the guts'

Wallet left on car roof leads to $100,000 find

Wallet left on car roof leads to $100,000 find

Crime It was a silly mistake that led to this man's arrest.

PHOTOS: Truck runs off highway, leaking fuel

PHOTOS: Truck runs off highway, leaking fuel

Breaking Vehicle went down an embankment near the Ross Lane overpass.

Local Partners