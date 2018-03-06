Man allegedly assaults police when asked to leave

Police were allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated man

Trevor Veale

WHEN a young man was asked to leave a licensed premises in Lismore, he didn't go quietly.

The 22 year old Casino man was being escorted out of the building when he started kicking a door several times and police were called.

Police gave the man a direction to leave the area which he refused to do.

He then walked into the middle of Woodlark Street and continued to argue with the boys in blue.

He was advised he was under arrest, then tried to run backwards.

This caused him to fall face-first onto the ground.

Police took hold of the man who punched a Senior Constable to the head and chest.

He was then taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with Excluded Person Remain in Vicinity of Licensed Premises, Continue Intoxicated Behaviour After Move on Direction, Assault Police and Resist Police.

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in April.