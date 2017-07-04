Man accused of assault after being asked to leave house

A TEENAGER has been arrested after an assault in Lismore.

Police allege that on June 30 a 19-year-old Lismore man was asked to leave a premises he had been living at.

He then punched one victim several times to the head and bitten another victim on the thumb.

The 19 year old ran off before police arrived.

On Monday night police located the 19-year-old.

He was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He will face these and an unrelated posses prohibited drug charge at Lismore Local Court in July.