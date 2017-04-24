Man allegedly assaulted man, threatened police

A MAN has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault of a random member of the public and threatening of police.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 4:30pm on Sunday the 31-year-old Ballina man approached a man unknown to him on Winton Lane, Ballina.

He started abusing him and asking for drugs, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The victim has called police, who responded and saw the 31-year-old in Winton Lane in an intoxicated state, snr const Henderson said.

The man used highly offensive language directed at police then ran off.

As police spoke to a witness the 31-year-old approached police again and threatened to assault family members of the police, then ran off, snr const Henderson said.

He then picked up a concrete object and approached the victim, who punched the 31-year-old in self-defence.

Police chased the 31-year-old through a unit complex where he charged at police.

He was subdued with a burst of capsicum spray and handcuffed, snr const Henderson said.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with assault and offensive conduct.

He was then taken home by his parents, snr const Henderson said.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in May.