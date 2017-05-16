23°
Man arrested after alleged assault of girl, 13

16th May 2017 1:27 PM Updated: 1:27 PM

A MAN will face court today after allegedly indecently assaulting a teenage girl on the Northern Rivers.

About 5pm Monday, a 13-year-old girl was walking along Dudley Drive, Goonellabah, when a man allegedly approached the girl and indecently assaulted her.

Police have been told the girl ran away, with the man continuing to follow her, before he indecently assaulted her again.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command were contacted and attended the scene.

A short time later, a 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated indecent assault and offensive conduct.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Topics:  northern rivers crime

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

