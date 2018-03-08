Man alerts police to cannabis theft

A MAN has been charged after an alleged cannabis theft near Nimbin.

Richmond Police will allege a Queensland man, 44, stole cannabis and a vaporiser after breaking into a home at Stoney Chute yesterday.

The resident returned home to find the accused leaving his property, and alerted police to the incident.

The 44-year-old was later stopped by Nimbin police at Uki and while officers couldn't find the cannabis, he returned a positive roadside drug test, police said on their Facebook page.

The man was taken to Lismore Police station and charged with break, enter and steal.

Police said they might lay a further charge, pending the results of his secondary drug test.

The man is due to face Lismore Local Court next month.