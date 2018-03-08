Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seize cannabis plants near Dairyville.Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police seize cannabis plants near Dairyville.Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright
Crime

Man alerts police to cannabis theft

8th Mar 2018 3:25 PM

A MAN has been charged after an alleged cannabis theft near Nimbin.

Richmond Police will allege a Queensland man, 44, stole cannabis and a vaporiser after breaking into a home at Stoney Chute yesterday.

The resident returned home to find the accused leaving his property, and alerted police to the incident.

The 44-year-old was later stopped by Nimbin police at Uki and while officers couldn't find the cannabis, he returned a positive roadside drug test, police said on their Facebook page.

The man was taken to Lismore Police station and charged with break, enter and steal.

Police said they might lay a further charge, pending the results of his secondary drug test.

The man is due to face Lismore Local Court next month.

cannabis cannabis theft nimbin northern rivers crime police
Lismore Northern Star
Cyclone or no cyclone? Time will tell

Cyclone or no cyclone? Time will tell

Weather PREDICTIONS of a possible cyclone forming off the coast of Bundaberg have created hype on social media.

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Whats On More than a 100 performances, shows and events

LAKE CLOSED: outbreak of toxic blue-green algae

LAKE CLOSED: outbreak of toxic blue-green algae

Breaking Algae could cause gastroenteritis

Local Partners