The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to transport a man who suffered burns while cooking.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to transport a man who suffered burns while cooking. Contributed
Man airlifted to hospital after he was burnt while cooking

17th Oct 2018 7:56 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he suffered serious facial burns while cooking.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Mullumbimby last night to assist local paramedics who were treating a 23-year-old for facial burns.

The man was treated on scene and then taken to the Brunswick Heads sports oval where the rescue helicopter was waiting.

The patient was stabilised before being flown directly to the Gold Coast University Hospital. 

