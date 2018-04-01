Man 'aggressive' after being found unconscious on road

A man has been charged with drug offences after being found unconscious on a Brunswick Heads road.

Police were called to Kingsford Drive about 6.50am on Saturday.

When they arrived, the Bexley North man, 34, was on the road with a laceration to the back of his head, police said.

He allegedly became aggressive and did not co-operate with police or paramedics.

He was arrested and was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with possessing and supplying a prohibited drug;.

The man was granted conditional bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on April 19.