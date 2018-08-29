Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man impaled through groin after plummeting onto scaffolding

by NT NEWS
29th Aug 2018 10:22 AM

A MAN who fell 7m onto scaffolding and was impaled by a piece of steel through his groin is recovering in hospital.

The injured man approached two St John Ambulance paramedics at a service station in Parap, Northern Territory, at 10pm on Tuesday with the severe injuries.

The man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when they stopped the paramedics who were refuelling their ambulance.

A St John spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 40s, had also suffered a suspected broken arm and had lost a "significant amount of blood".

"In the care of an intensive care paramedic he was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where he arrived in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.

Related Items

health hospital nt scaffolding

Top Stories

    Casino bank card bandit exposed on CCTV

    premium_icon Casino bank card bandit exposed on CCTV

    Crime ONE of the woman's victims was a young mum nursing a newborn baby.

    Why plans for this luxury home were refused by council

    premium_icon Why plans for this luxury home were refused by council

    Council News Owners will be rethinking their development options

    Man carjacked at knife point, robbed and bashed

    Man carjacked at knife point, robbed and bashed

    News Police seek two men over alleged robbery on remote road

    Police believe car in serious Bexhill crash was stolen

    Police believe car in serious Bexhill crash was stolen

    News Teenage driver of allegedly stolen car remains in serious condition.

    Local Partners