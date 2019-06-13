Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

More Stories

convicted rapist dance studio editors picks rape sydney

Top Stories

    Heartbreak over decision to close long-running supermarket

    premium_icon Heartbreak over decision to close long-running supermarket

    Business IT'S the end of an era in Lismore, as this popular grocery business prepares to shut its doors.

    • 13th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Developers wanted: Council's ambitious plan for jobs, growth

    premium_icon Developers wanted: Council's ambitious plan for jobs, growth

    Council News Council welcomes projects that support jobs and strong economy

    Police search near creek for missing backpacker

    Police search near creek for missing backpacker

    Crime Sniffer dog will also be called in as police use all resources