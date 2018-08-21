Man’s disgusting sex acts with family dog

A MAN admitted having sex with the family dog and possessing videos of children engaged in sex acts with animals, but will not spend a single night behind bars.

Christopher Edward Hunt, 31, was caught with more than 14 hours of videos of child pornography, including torture scenes and sexual images of children as young as eight.

More than 500 still images were found on his computer.

Hunt pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to two counts of bestiality, one count of using a carriage service to access child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Christopher Edward Hunt (left) and Antonio Abdelshahied, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, outside Southport Court. Picture Glenn Hampson

Justice Catherine Muir sentenced him to 18 months prison which was suspended immediately with an operational period of three years.

The sentence comes after a Bulletin investigation last week revealed Southport courts were handing down soft sentences to convicted child sex offenders.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston said the soft treatment of child sex offenders was "betraying the community".

In court yesterday, Ms Muir did not order Hunt serve any prison time for his crimes.

"This is not a victimless crime. Somewhere someone in the world is making films with real children … subjected to degradation … just so people like you can get access to the images," Ms Muir said.

She took into account his lack of criminal history and the fact he was seeking treatment from a psychologist.

The maximum penalty for using a carriage service to access child pornography is 15 years jail while possessing child pornography is 14 years.

The maximum term for bestiality is seven years.

Ms Muir said she also took into account the "punishment" and "embarrassment" Hunt would receive by having his case publicised in the media.

Christopher Edward Hunt outside Southport Court. Picture Glenn Hampson

She also refused an application from Hunt's lawyers to have his identity suppressed as it was a fundamental principle of the court that justice occur "in public".

The court heard police raided Hunt's Nerang home, where he lived with his parents, on March 24 last year.

Police spoke to Hunt at Coles where he has worked for seven years and he admitted to possessing the child pornography as well as performing the sex acts with the dogs.

He told police he had filmed himself twice with the dog, a staffordshire terrier, and on three other occasions tried to get the dog to perform sex acts on him.

When police analysed the videos on Hunt's desktop, laptop, phone and iWatch they found more than 14 hours of video of children in sexually explicit situations.

Defence barrister Patrick Wilson, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Hunt had developed "unhealthy relationships" through the use of the internet.

Mr Wilson said through viewing hard-core pornography Hunt had become "desensitised".

"He is deeply ashamed of his actions in that regard," Mr Wilson said.

"These proceedings have weighed heavily on him. He has been physically affected by anxiety."

Hunt was supported by his two parents in court and his brother also provided a reference letter.

Convictions were recorded.