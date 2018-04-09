Menu
A man admitted to having cannabis in his car when pulled over by police in Casino.
A man admitted to having cannabis in his car when pulled over by police in Casino. FILE
Crime

Man admits to having 'a couple of ounces' in car

9th Apr 2018 10:59 AM

A MAN was arrested after police located drugs in his car.

Casino police allege they saw a vehicle driving along Hare street at 5pm on Saturday and had cause to stop the vehicle and speak to the driver, a 23-year-old Casino man.

The 23 year old produced a negative test result for drugs and alcohol.

When asked if there were any drugs in the car he said: "Yeah there is a couple of ounces in the middle console.”

A search of the car revealed 63.1 grams of cannabis.

The 23 year old will face Casino Local Court in June on one count of Possess Prohibited Drug. #CasinoNSWcrime

cannabis casino police drug arrest northern star crime
Lismore Northern Star
