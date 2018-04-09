Man admits to having 'a couple of ounces' in car

A man admitted to having cannabis in his car when pulled over by police in Casino.

A MAN was arrested after police located drugs in his car.

Casino police allege they saw a vehicle driving along Hare street at 5pm on Saturday and had cause to stop the vehicle and speak to the driver, a 23-year-old Casino man.

The 23 year old produced a negative test result for drugs and alcohol.

When asked if there were any drugs in the car he said: "Yeah there is a couple of ounces in the middle console.”

A search of the car revealed 63.1 grams of cannabis.

The 23 year old will face Casino Local Court in June on one count of Possess Prohibited Drug. #CasinoNSWcrime