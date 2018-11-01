Man accused of ramming police car refused bail

A 26-YEAR-OLD man accused of reversing his car into a police car and speeding away has been denied bail.

Cambooya man Sloan Thor Norton Heaford appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today on 14 charges arising from alleged incidents on Monday afternoon.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges which include two counts of dangerous driving, wilful damage of police property, receiving tainted property and possessing dangerous drugs.

His solicitor Brad Skuse told the court his client's mother had travelled from Nanango to support her son in court and would offer him a bail address.

However, through police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor, police objected to bail.

Police claim Heaford had been driving a "car of interest" on Margaret St when he stopped at the Neil St lights.

An unmarked car had pulled in behind the vehicle while a marked police van pulled up in front of the vehicle of interest.

Police claim Heaford reversed his car into the unmarked police car and sped away but was located later.

Mr Skuse said the police case was strong and his client had made certain admissions.

His client instructed that he "panicked", Mr Skuse said.

Police had body cam and dash cam footage of the alleged incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Robbie Davies noted Heaford was on bail for other matters when the incident was alleged to have occurred.

Mr Davies refused bail and remanded Heaford in custody and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on November 15.