A MAN has been charged over an alleged Australia Day brawl.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Claudia Allcroft said police were called to the Ivory Tavern in Tweed Heads after reports of a brawl about 7.30pm on Saturday night.

Insp Allcroft said police would allege a male had taken hold of a schooner glass before smashing it and wielding it toward another man.

She said the man was arrested with affray and resisting arrest.