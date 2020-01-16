Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        premium_icon LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        News LETHAL THREAT: Geoscientists from Southern Cross University have discovered the cancerous threat of soils scorched by bushfires.

        ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        premium_icon ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        News A MAN who allegedly breached AVO conditions threatened police and called on them to...

        Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces new charges

        premium_icon Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces new charges

        News THE 81-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the Mullumbimby...

        Holy relics on display in Lismore

        premium_icon Holy relics on display in Lismore

        News RELICS from Carmelite saints will be on display across the Northern Rivers next...