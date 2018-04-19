Man accused of using knife, metal pole in Casino robbery

A Casino man has faced court after an alleged armed robbery at a Casino service station.

Tyler Samuel Williams, 28, faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm, robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding and robbery in company.

Along with four other men, Mr Williams is accused of robbing a total of $1150 from a member of the public and a service station about 7am on March 25 this year.

According to court documents, he was armed with a knife and metal pole at the time and seriously wounded a man during the incident.

Mr Williams, who is on a disability pension, entered no pleas when he faced court on Tuesday, but applied to have his curfew adjusted to allow him to travel to his workplace early in the morning.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted this amendment, which allows Mr Williams to only leave his house between the hours of 5.30am and 8.30pm.

He is required to report to Coraki Police Station three days a week.

The matter was adjourned until June 5.