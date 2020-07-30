Menu
A man is facing a string of offences including bestiality and extortion, his case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today.
Crime

Man accused of using bestiality video to extort ex

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
30th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM
THE case against a man accused of trying to bribe a former girlfriend to get back together by threatening to post videos of her having sex with a dog has been mentioned again in court.

The man, in his 30s, is facing seven offences including two counts bestiality.

It is one of two bestiality cases currently proceeding through Mackay Magistrates Court.

It is alleged the offending occurred late last year in the Mackay region and involved a dog.

He is also charged with extortion, stalking, threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited visual recording, attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching a domestic violence order in relation to his former girlfriend.

He remains in custody after his bail was rejected in May.

The case will be mentioned again later this year.

