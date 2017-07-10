Man accused of trying to fight police, urinating in cell

A LISMORE man will face court today after a series of offences led to his arrest over the weekend.

Police alleged that on Saturday afternoon they were called to Heaps Oval Lismore, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police alleged they saw a 27-year-old man in the area, and that they had reasonable cause to search the man for a weapon.

During the search they found a chain knotted into a ball at one end, which could easily be used as a weapon, snr const Henderson said.

The man was given a 'move on' direction from the area, but started loudly swearing at police, snr const Henderson said.

He then allegedly put the chain around his knuckles and raised his fist at police, challenging them to a fight.

He was pushed away by police, but came back at them, snr const Henderson said.

He was placed under arrest and managed into the back of a police truck.

At Lismore Police station he was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Whilst in a cell he spat and urinated in the cell area.

The man has been charged with destroy property, intimidate police, custody of an offensive implement, continue intoxicated behaviour after move on, offensive language, possess prohibited drug and resist police, snr const Henderson said.