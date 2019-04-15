Menu
A man accused of throwing objects at police during a pursuit has faced court.
Crime

Man accused of throwing objects at police during pursuit

Liana Turner
by
15th Apr 2019 2:45 PM
A MAN accused of throwing objects at a police car during a highway pursuit has appeared in court.

Joshua Astill, 21, appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Monday.

Police will allege they engaged in a pursuit of an unregistered Holden Commodore on the Bruxner Highway near Casino about 11.45pm on Friday.

Mr Astill was allegedly one of two passengers in the vehicle while another man, 22, was allegedly driving.

His solicitor Philip Crick told the court the allegations from Friday night, and most of his existing unrelated charges, were being referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration.

Mr Crick told Magistrate Alexander Mijovich police were seeking a two-week adjournment to allow this process to take place.

The court heard there was one allegation of larceny which the DPP would not be taking on.

Mr Crick entered a plea of guilty to that charge.

He entered no pleas to the other allegations and made no application for bail on Mr Astill's behalf.

Mr Mijovich adjourned all charges against Mr Astill to April 29.

The 21-year-old has been charged with intentionally throwing an object at a vehicle, destroying or damaging property and resisting police.

Also over Friday's alleged pursuit, Mr Astill's 22-year-old co-accused was charged with driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner, negligent driving, police pursuit, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, using a vehicle with unauthorised number plates affixed, destroying or damaging property and causing or permitting the use of an unregistered vehicle.

He was granted bail to face Lismore Local Court on May 13.

lismore local court northern rivers crime police pursuit
Lismore Northern Star

