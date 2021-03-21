Menu
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews Holds Press Conference As Health Minister Jenny Mikakos Resigns
Crime

Man accused of threatening to kill premier has bail altered

Aisling Brennan
21st Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
The Nimbin man accused of sending threatening emails to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has had his bail conditions changed.

Marco Faccio is alleged to have sent threatening emails to the Victorian premier last year, which involved threats to kill, according to court documents.

Late in 2020, the NSW Police's Fixated Persons Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following reports a member of Victorian parliament had received threatening emails, which were believed to have been sent from NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Nimbin on December 7, 2020.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, a computer, a tablet and a mobile phone for forensic examination.

Mr Faccio is charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill and two counts of use carriage service to menace or harass or offend.

When his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on March 10, 2021, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions intended to certify the charges but needed more time.

The matter was adjourned to May 18.

Mr Faccio was also granted bail variation which reduces his reporting days to police from three days to two days a week.

Lismore Northern Star

