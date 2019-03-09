Accused puppy thief was ex-Army

Two maltese-shih tzu cross puppies were allegedly stolen from a home in Mitchelton last week.

THE man accused of stealing two three-week-old puppies from a Brisbane home while the owners slept is a drug addict who "fell from grace" in the Army, a court has heard.

The two puppies allegedly stolen were part of a litter of five.

Ben Alex Worgan, 23, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today on charges of burglary and animal cruelty.

He is accused of snatching two newborn Maltese-Shih tzu cross puppies from their mother in the middle of the night from the Mitchelton home of Lewis Davis.

Mr Davis previously told The Courier-Mail someone broke into his home in the early hours of Monday morning and stole more than $4000 worth of electronic equipment, passports and other forms of identification as well as two of five puppies.

Police launched an investigation to find the stolen dogs earlier this week.

Officers yesterday raided a Stafford unit where the four-week-old female pup was found, allegedly in the possession of two men.

Officers also located a quantity of drugs at the address, it is alleged.

The breakthrough in the case came after a member of the public claimed to have seen one of the pups with a person at a fish and chip shop at Virginia.

The second pup was later also recovered and both were reunited with their mum.

Magistrate Anne Thacker today told Worgan it was a "terrible state of affairs" he had become addicted to ice, homeless and had "fallen from grace" after being in the Australian Defence Force.

The court heard the 23-year-old was undergoing counselling for his mental health and had been in rehab for his drug addiction.

She adjourned his bail application until Monday so he could be assessed by court support staff, saying he would be a "risk to himself" if released on a weekend.

Worgan said from the dock he had contacted the owners to tell them he had the puppy.

"I texted the owners of it to let them know I had it," he said.

But his defence lawyer Axel Beard, from Legal Aid, said there was "real doubt" about whether the man had stolen the dogs.

The matter will return to court on Monday.