Man accused of stealing ashes of woman's stillborn babies

A SUNSHINE Coast man accused of stealing an urn containing the ashes of twin stillborn babies has been released on bail.

Currimundi man Brian Christopher Catterall was arrested on Sunday, accused of stealing the ashes from his ex-girlfriend's home earlier that day.

In documents tendered in court and viewed by the Daily, police have alleged Mr Catterall and his partner, Sigrid Green were at her Little Mountain home when she tried to end the two-month relationship.

Ms Green told police he took the urn holding the remains of her stillborn sons and left the house.

Police have alleged he sent her a text message saying she would never see her children again and a photo of the river near the Currimundi bridge.

Mr Catterall was arrested and taken into custody at Caloundra.

Police have alleged he deliberately flooded his cell bathroom floor damaging police property. The 29-year-old applied for bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, represented by defence lawyer Michael Robinson.

He faces one count of unlawful stalking, stealing and wilful damage of police property.

Prosecutor Stu Lydford said the alleged offending was "horrendous" and police opposed his bail. In the bail documents police stated they were concerned if Mr Catterall was released on bail he would be free to destroy the ashes.

But Mr Robinson said his client would be denying the allegations.

"He saw the white box (containing the ashes) in the house but denies stealing it," Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson told the court Mr Catterall's text messages were taken out of context. Magistrate Ron Madsen released Mr Catterall from custody on strict conditions.

Outside the court house Ms Green broken down in tears and said she "just wanted her sons back".

"I just want their ashes back, that's the most important thing," she said. "They didn't survive birth."

Mr Catterall ran away from media after he was released from the watchhouse. His matters will be back before court on October 12.