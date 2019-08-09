Man accused of stealing $76,000 hides in locked car

DRUG AND THEFT: Officers from Richmond Police District have arrested a man on theft and drug charges.

LOCKING himself in a car in a vain attempt to evade arrest, a man alleged to have stolen $76,000 earlier this year was finally caught on Thursday.

Yesterday a Murwillumbah man was arrested in Lismore for theft and drug offences.

Officers from Richmond Police District will allege that on February 27, a 34-year-old Murwillumbah man broke into a Murwillumbah business and stole more than $76,000 in cash.

When police attempted to speak to him about this matter in early August, he ran away from them when he was advised he was under arrest.

At 11.15am yesterday police sighted the 34-year-old sitting in a parked vehicle at Somerset Square, Goonellabah.

He locked himself in the vehicle and refused to leave for some time.

When the man eventually surrendered and was found to be in possession of two bags of methamphetamine.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with Break enter and Steal, Possess Prohibited Drug and Breach Bail.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.