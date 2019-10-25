Menu
A man was arrested in Lismore Heights over allegations he stalked and intimidated a woman and her young daughter.
Crime

Man accused of stalking a woman and her daughter for months

Alison Paterson
by
25th Oct 2019 12:39 PM
A LISMORE man was arrested yesterday over allegations he was stalking a mother and her young child.

Earlier this month, officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an investigation after reports a man had been stalking a 39-year-old woman and her eight-year-old child for several months.

About 6.25am yesterday police attended a unit on Jansan Close, Lismore Heights, and arrested a 39-year-old man.

Officers executed a search warrant where they allegedly located and seized clothing and maps of the area.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said officers arrested a man who is currently listed on the Child Protection Register.

"The 39-year-old man from Lismore was arrested at Lismore Heights,” she said.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with two counts of stalking /intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

He was refused bail at Lismore Local Court yesterday to reappear at the same court today.

Lismore Northern Star

