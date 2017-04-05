Man accused of son's murder appears in court via video

A NORTH Lismore man accused of the stabbing murder of his 29-year-old son in their home has appeared in Lismore Local Court.

Christopher John Gibson, 61, was represented by lawyer Jim Fuggle when he appeared briefly via video link before the court.

He appeared calm throughout the short proceedings.

Mr Fuggle told Magistrate David Heilpern that Gibson was a new client and he had only just been briefed about the matter.

"I am seeking a short adjournment to become acquainted with him," Mr Fuggle said.

The prosecution told the court the brief of evidence was complete.

Gibson first appeared before the court on November 20 last year following the alleged murder of son Shawn Gibson on the night of November 18.

Police allege that Gibson stabbed his son in the neck at their Barrow Lane home.

He will next appear in court on April 18.