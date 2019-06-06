Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Casino man remains behind bars accused of trying to fatally shoot another man.
A Casino man remains behind bars accused of trying to fatally shoot another man. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man accused of shooting murder attempt remains in custody

Liana Turner
by
6th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man accused of using a firearm with intent to murder remains in custody as his case progresses.

James Robert Rawlings was not required to appear via video link from custody when his case was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Rawlings has been accused of trying to kill Paul Harris on the night of September 1 last year in Canterbury St, Casino.

He's also facing charges of using a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing and using a firearm in a public place, among others.

The court heard negotiations between Mr Rawlings' lawyer and the prosecution were ongoing.

The parties asked for the matter to be adjourned to July 10.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted this adjournment, but said the matter should be finalised or committed to the District Court on that date.

Mr Rawlings' lawyer did not apply for bail on his behalf and it was formally refused.

casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Truck driver killed after semi-trailer crash

    Truck driver killed after semi-trailer crash

    News A MAN died when his truck rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd late last night.

    PHOTOS: Action from the PSSA hockey championships

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from the PSSA hockey championships

    Hockey Finals of New South Wales PSSA boys hockey at Goonellabah today

    Shark bite victim had 'blood pouring down' his arm

    premium_icon Shark bite victim had 'blood pouring down' his arm

    Breaking Witness describes moment surfer was bitten by a shark

    Alarm saved lives, home after Lismore kitchen fire

    premium_icon Alarm saved lives, home after Lismore kitchen fire

    News The kitchen was full of smoke by the time firefighters arrived

    • 6th Jun 2019 9:15 AM