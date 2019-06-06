Man accused of shooting murder attempt remains in custody

A Casino man remains behind bars accused of trying to fatally shoot another man.

A CASINO man accused of using a firearm with intent to murder remains in custody as his case progresses.

James Robert Rawlings was not required to appear via video link from custody when his case was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Rawlings has been accused of trying to kill Paul Harris on the night of September 1 last year in Canterbury St, Casino.

He's also facing charges of using a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing and using a firearm in a public place, among others.

The court heard negotiations between Mr Rawlings' lawyer and the prosecution were ongoing.

The parties asked for the matter to be adjourned to July 10.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted this adjournment, but said the matter should be finalised or committed to the District Court on that date.

Mr Rawlings' lawyer did not apply for bail on his behalf and it was formally refused.