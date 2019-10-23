Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 48-year-old Queensland man was aboard a flight to Sydney when police allege he filmed flight attendants inappropriately while they were assisting other passengers.
A 48-year-old Queensland man was aboard a flight to Sydney when police allege he filmed flight attendants inappropriately while they were assisting other passengers.
Crime

Man accused of shocking act towards flight attendants

by ANDREW POTTS
23rd Oct 2019 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will front court after allegedly repeatedly 'upskirting' flight attendants on a Gold Coast to Sydney connection.

The 48-year-old Queensland man was aboard a flight to Sydney yesterday when police allege he filmed flight attendants inappropriately while they were assisting other passengers.

Late yesterday the man also visited a Sydney attraction where police allege he filmed two teenagers - aged 15 and 17 - while following them through exhibits.

The Queensland man was arrested late yesterday.
The Queensland man was arrested late yesterday.

A fellow visitor became suspicious of the man and notified security, who contacted police.

Officers seized a mobile phone and digital camera on which they allegedly found numerous videos and images located of "upskirting" offences against several females.

The man was charged with possessing child abuse material, five counts of filming private parts without consent, two counts of attempting to film private parts without consent, and three counts of aggravated attempt film private parts without consent of a person under 16 years.

He was refused bail to appear before Manly Local Court today

crime flight plane upskirting

Top Stories

    Three Lismore men arrested after three-month investigation

    premium_icon Three Lismore men arrested after three-month investigation

    Crime POLICE allegedly found drugs, knuckle dusters, ammunition and cash during raids this week. WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ARREST.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 1:50 PM
    Manhunt for driver who crashed into police car

    premium_icon Manhunt for driver who crashed into police car

    News Policeman taken to hospital after pursuit ends in crash

    #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport One name on today's list is sure to be controversial

    Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    premium_icon Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    News 22-year-old has undergone surgery and is still in critical condition