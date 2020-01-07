Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN is facing Lismore Court on Tuesday January 7 on charges of sexually asulting two young teenage girls at a New Year’s Eve party.
A MAN is facing Lismore Court on Tuesday January 7 on charges of sexually asulting two young teenage girls at a New Year’s Eve party.
News

Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2020 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assulted two teenage girls at a New Year's Eve party was arrested on Monday and will face court today.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the man, 44, was arrested then charged and detained after an investigation into the incident.

"The man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual touching and obtain advantage committed on two 14-year-old girls at a New Years Eve Party at Ellangowan Rd (south of Casino) in the early hours of January 1st," she said.

"It is alleged the offender indecently assaulted the two 14-year-olds and then left the party."

Chief Insp Bruce said the girls reported the matter to police.

"An investigation has been ongoing," she said.

"He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today."

criminal lismore lismore court house nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        premium_icon Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        News LONG time campers at this coastal town say they are concerned they won’t be able to return due to the park’s redevelopment.

        Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        premium_icon Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        News The 36-year-old will have to return to court in two months’ time.

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        • 7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM
        Self-defence to be raised in Kyogle stabbing case

        premium_icon Self-defence to be raised in Kyogle stabbing case

        Crime The man, accused of stabbing a 61-year-old in the back at a campground, has applied...