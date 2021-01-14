Man accused of servo robbery to front court later this month

The man at the centre of an alleged service station robbery will return to court later this month after his case was adjourned in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Kieren Cotton, 27, is accused of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.

Mr Cotton is also facing separate charges for causing malicious damage, and those matters have also been adjourned to January 27.

Mr Cotton was arrested at gunpoint in Brewster St last October after the alleged robbery at the Liberty service station on Ballina Rd.

Police will allege they were called to the service station about 2.50am on October 17 after reports of a robbery.

Mr Cotton allegedly entered the store, produced a firearm, threatened staff, and demanded a 19-year-old employee give him cash.

He then allegedly left the store with "significant amount of money" and was later arrested while trying to enter a taxi after police identified he fit the profile of the suspect.

All matters are listed for further mention on January 27.