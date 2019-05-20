Menu
A still from footage of a horse allegedly being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel after Gympie's Bull n Bronc in February. Contributed
Crime

Man accused of riding horse in pub remanded to Gympie court

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th May 2019 3:22 PM
A SOUTHSIDE man accused of stealing a horse from the Bull 'n' Bronc at the Gympie Showgrounds in February, riding it into the Jockey Club Hotel and assaulting another man has had his case adjourned until next month.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24, was yesterday remanded on bail to face Gympie Magistrates Court on June 17. His solicitor told the court Mr Grimstone was going to make a submission to Gympie police regarding the assault charge.

He faces three charges of committing public nuisance, assault and unlawfully using stock on February 9.

