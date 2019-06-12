Man accused of repeated terrifying sexual assaults

A man remains in custody accused of numerous sexual assaults, many of them while he was armed, throughout 2018.

A FULL police brief of evidence has been filed in the case against a man accused of numerous sexual assaults, many of them while armed with weapons.

The 46-year-old, who is in custody and cannot be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear on the screen when his case went before Lismore Local Court last week.

His lawyer, Rod Behan, asked for the matter to be adjourned to July 10.

The court heard the man was also facing charges involving other alleged victims.

Magistrate David Heilpern agreed to adjourn the matter so the man's original and fresh allegations could return to court together.

According to court documents, the man has been accused of numerous sexual assault and other violence offences upon two separate women on various dates last year.

Along with numerous counts of sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated sexual assault - in which he's alleged to have threatened the women with knives and caused them harm in other ways, his charges include choking a person with intent to commit an indictable offence, taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage, intimidation, being armed with intent and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Behan did not apply for bail on the man's behalf and it was formally refused.

He's due to appear by video link when he returns to court in July.

