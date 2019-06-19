Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a mentally-impaired man in Maroochydore over a one-year period.
A man appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a mentally-impaired man in Maroochydore over a one-year period.
Crime

Man accused of raping, torturing mentally-impaired victim

Amber Hooker
by
19th Jun 2019 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is forbidden within 100m of a Maroochydore residence where he is alleged to have raped, tortured and indecently dealt with a man whose mind was impaired.

The defendant, who legally cannot be named at this time, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning and was represented by lawyer Peter Boyce.

The defendant is charged with seven offences which include assault occasioning bodily harm, rape, torture, two of indecent dealing with a person with an impairment of the mind, and wilfully and unlawfully exposing them to an indecent act.

The court heard the South African national is alleged to have committed the offences against a Sunshine Coast man aged in his 30s between January 1, 2016 and February 7, 2017.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea but told the court he understood the charges.

He told the court he was in the process of becoming an Australian citizen and did not have a valid passport, and as such was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin amended his bail conditions to reduce a 1km exclusion zone from the residence down to 100m.

He must also not communicate with his alleged victim or other people specified on his bail undertaking, cannot leave Australia or attend an airport terminal without written permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions or relevant authorities.

Ms Baldwin ordered the prosecution prepare a brief of evidence by July 25 ready for a committal mention on August 16.

maroochydore magistrates court rape scd court sexual assault torture
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man to be sentenced over sex with dogs, indecent assaults

    premium_icon Man to be sentenced over sex with dogs, indecent assaults

    Crime HE has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality upon dogs at his Northern NSW home.

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime THE search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is continuing

    Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    premium_icon Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    Council News Council and RMS planning for Lismore's future traffic needs

    Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    premium_icon Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    Crime Publicans face losing their licence if caught facilitating gambling